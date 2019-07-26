The Lotus Evora Sport 410 and Evora 400 aren't returning return for 2020. The 2020 Lotus Evora GT, which the British sports car maker revealed on Friday, will take their place.

That's not bad news because the new Evora GT sticks to Lotus founder Colin Chapman's famed ethos: add power and subtract weight. Lotus said the latest iteration of the sports car's supercharged 3.5-liter V-6 makes 416 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. That's 6 more horses than the Evora 410. These figures are for Evora GTs equipped with a manual transmission. Cars with the automatic transmission actually get more torque with 332 lb-ft on tap. Evora GTs with the manual will go from 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds and Lotus said the automatic will return a similar figure, but didn't provide specifics. A Torsen-type limited-slip differential is standard.

2020 Lotus Evora GT

Compared to the Evora 400, the Evora GT also weighs up to 71 pounds less. Of that number, 49 pounds come from an optional Carbon Pack, which adds a carbon-fiber front access panel, roof panel, and one-piece louvered tailgate with an integrated spoiler and diffuser. An optional titanium exhaust shaves the other 22 pounds and brings the total to 3,104 pounds.

Also helping reduce unsprung mass are 10-spoke forged aluminum 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels available in silver or black. Buyers can also choose one-inch wider rear wheels, which opens up a red color option. Behind the wheels sit AP Racing brakes with ventilated discs and four-piston calipers front and rear.

2020 Lotus Evora GT

The new model also makes up to 141 pounds of downforce, about double that of the Evora 400, thanks to a new front lip, front wheel arch louvers, carbon-fiber ducts behind the rear wheels, a new rear diffuser, and curved lower front fenders.

Drivers can select from four stability control modes to tweak the driving experience: Drive, Sport, Race, and Off. The latter turns off all the electronic nannies, while Sport and Race modes increase throttle response and let the rear wheels lose grip more often.

2020 Lotus Evora GT

Dropping down inside the Evora GT reveals a black interior trimmed in Alcantara with contrast stitching. Lotus said bespoke leather is also optional. Leather and Alcantara cover a magnesium steering wheel, and the gauge cluster features exposed carbon fiber. An infotainment system with a 7-inch screen comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation.

The 2020 Lotus Evora GT costs $96,950 before the mandatory but unnamed destination charge. Further, to get the lightest Evora GT possible, the Carbon Pack is another $10,000, while the titanium exhaust runs another $8,000. Lotus is now accepting orders for the sports car.