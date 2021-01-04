Revealing spy shots of the Mercedes-Benz EQS suggest the upcoming electric sedan will closely resemble the original Vision EQS concept. The EQS is set for a debut shortly and will challenge high-end versions of the Tesla Model S and other electric flagship sedans.

You'll soon have a chance to purchase a piece of Pontiac history. A 1967 Pontiac Firebird convertible is headed to auction, and it's the first Firebird to be built. Yep, number 001.

We tested numerous new cars over the course of 2020, Covid-19 restrictions notwithstanding. As is the case every year, we've determined the best of the pack and awarded it the Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2021 award.

