New teaser photos of the Mercedes-Benz EQS suggest the upcoming production version of the electric sedan will closely resemble last year's stunning Vision EQS concept. The EQS is set for a debut later this year and will challenge high-end versions of the Tesla Model S and other electric flagship sedans.

British actress Maisie Williams, aka Arya Stark, helps Audi promote the E-Tron Sportback in a new Super Bowl spot. The spot is actually just the first instalment in a wider campaign about the automaker's focus on sustainable mobility.

Tesla was founded in 2003 but the company has only just announced its first annual profit. However, the numbers are based on accounting rules followed by most analysts and investors and when looked at using generally accepted accounting principles rules, Tesla is still in the red.

