The Mercedes-Benz EQS has been spotted. Set for a reveal next year, the car is a large electric sedan designed to challenge high-end versions of the Tesla Model S and other electric flagship sedans.

Aston Martin's DBX is in the final stages of development and a prototype has just been spotted. The SUV will be revealed later this year but won't be in production until next summer.

A company from Florida has announced plans for a mid-engine supercar with an 800-horsepower V-8. It's called the Volant, and you'll need at least $250,000 to own one.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots

2020 Aston Martin DBX spy shots and video

Florida company plans 800-horsepower Volant supercar

Nissan Rogue Hybrid discontinued for 2020

Historic British brand Alvis returns with continuation cars

Amid scrutiny, Tesla sees higher margins ahead for Model Y, China-built Model 3

Uber-rare McLaren F1 LM-Specification heads to Monterey auction

Feds may review possible faulty Ford transmissions

Sumitomo concept tire generates electricity as it rolls

US Nissan Leaf owners reportedly getting update allowing subsequent fast charges