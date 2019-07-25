With just 106 ever made, it's not every day a McLaren F1 surfaces for sale, and it's a real rarity for an F1 LM to seek a new owner.

That's because only six McLaren F1 LMs exist, including the original prototype. This, however, is not one of those six. Instead, it's an F1 built to LM specs that McLaren offered after F1 production ended. Unlike the actual F1 LM, this F1 LM-Specification was somewhat of a continuation.

1995 McLaren F1 LM prototype

After production closed in 1997 for the F1, McLaren took the time to upgrade two standard models with LM goodies. Thus, they earned the LM-Specification title. This is one of those two, which makes it special in its own right. The other was sold at auction in 2015 for $13.75 million, and this one is expected to go even higher.

Throughout its life, McLaren Special Operations has tracked the car and still has full documentation dating back to when it first left the factory. Combined with the fact the car only has 13,352 miles, it's no wonder RM Sotheby's expects this F1 LM-Specification to fetch at least $21 million when the hammer drops at the auction house's August 16 sale taking place during Monterey Car Week.

1994 McLaren F1 LM-Specification - Image via RM Sotheby's

Upgrades as part of the LM-Specification package included an unrestricted F1 GTR engine that makes 680 horsepower, plus a unique high-downforce package. The aero improvements saw the front fascia tweaked with front vents, and a massive wing added to the rear.

At its core, the LM and LM-Spec cars are a trophy for McLaren's racing efforts. The F1 GTR race car won the BPR Championship three years in a row. It also won outright at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans, hence the LM designation.

1994 McLaren F1 LM-Specification - Image via RM Sotheby's

Since these aren't true LM cars, they also retain the more comfortable and usable cockpit found in the regular F1 with all the added performance. The car was originally purchased in 1994 and finished in Midnight Blue Pearl by a Japanese enthusiast. In 1999, it was sold and relocated to Germany. A year later, it received the LM-Spec package. Overall, the work took two years at the McLaren factory in Surrey and included a respray, new steering wheel, an upgraded air conditioner, radio, modified exhaust system, and larger 18-inch wheels. The dampers and springs are also race-spec parts now.

This year's Monterey Car Week runs the week starting August 11. It concludes on August 18 with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For our complete coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.