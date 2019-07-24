BMW has an odd relationship with Apple CarPlay, and since the 2020 Toyota Supra uses more than a few BMW-sourced parts, the complicated relationship has migrated to Toyota.

Yet, we have some clarity on what soon-to-be Supra owners can expect. After speaking to a Toyota spokeswoman, Motor1 reported on Wednesday that the Supra will come with a four-year free trail of Apple CarPlay. While Toyota offers the third-party infotainment solution at no cost on some of its new vehicles, BMW charges $80 per year. Toyota is affected because the Supra uses BMW infotainment systems, among other larger components, such as its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6.

2020 Toyota Supra

After the four-year period, it's still unclear what will become of Apple CarPlay's relationship with the Japanese/German sports car mashup. The spokeswoman added, "future subscription fees will be available at a later date." That sounds like Toyota will resort to charging for CarPlay's use as well.

2020 Toyota Supra

If the Supra follows BMW's current plan for Apple CarPlay, owners will have to shell out $80 per year or pay $300 that unlocks the system for 20 years. Buyers eying the new sports car should also consider the fact that Apple CarPlay is not compatible with the Supra's base 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen. Stepping up to the 3.0 Premium and Launch Edition cars nets an 8.8-inch display with CarPlay functionality. The 3.0 Premium start sat $53,990 and a Launch Edition Supra costs $55,250.

Buyers can also simply ignore CarPlay and use the factory infotainment system. BMW's current setup is fairly user-friendly and offers quite a few features.

Then again, if you're buying a 2020 Supra based on the infotainment system, you're looking at the wrong car.