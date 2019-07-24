The Q3 Sportback is the first strike in Audi's coupe-like SUV offensive, and yes there will be an Audi Sport-tuned RS version. Unfortunately, Audi has ruled it out for our market.

Jaguar's XE SV Project 8 is the fastest sedan in production right now. It just lapped the Nürburgring in a time of 7:18.361, which is the fastest time for a sedan by a significant margin.

Ford is working on a battery-electric F-150. Recently, the automaker gave a preview of the zero-emission pickup truck's performance.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Audi Q3 Sportback revealed, won't reach US

Jaguar XE SV super sedan breaks its own 'Ring record with 7:18 run

Ford shows off electric F-150 prototype's capabilities

Green machine: 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid debuts with solar roof for better fuel economy

2020 Audi RS Q3 Sportback spy shots

Cheaper electric rates could hasten EV adoption in Northeastern states

Next one-off Bugatti to take inspiration from the EB110 SS?

Honda makes Accord with Amazon, will Pilot Prime deliveries with secure Passport to your trunk

McLaren's next Ultimate Series member is reportedly a speedster

Honda plans larger, high-performance platform for US EVs