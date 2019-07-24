Bugatti's next “one-off car” is confirmed for August's Monterey Car Week, and the latest rumor points to the design taking inspiration from the EB110 Super Sport.

Classic car dealer Girado & Co. posted the rumor on its Instagram page back in June, along with details such as a 10-car build run and a price tag of 8 million euros (approximately $8.9 million).

We'll remind you that Bugatti's last one-off car, the La Voiture Noire unveiled in March, was also inspired by an earlier Bugatti, in this case the legendary Type 57SC Atlantic.

The EB110 SS is definitely worthy of the same treatment. It is a more hardcore version of the Bugatti EB110 of the 1990s and was revealed to the world at the 1992 Geneva International Motor Show. It packs an extra 60 horsepower over the standard EB110, giving it a total of 603 hp.

1995 Bugatti EB110 SS

Not only is it more powerful, but it's lighter too. Carbon and Kevlar replace some of the standard car's aluminum body panels to reduce the weight by 330 pounds. Without a driver, the car weighs under 3,100 pounds, despite the hulking 3.5-liter quad-turbo V-12 sitting in the middle. Remember, this was done back in the early '90s.

Bugatti in 2018 returned to the brand's early days of offering coach-built cars, where unique cars were built using existing chassis. Bugatti's modern coach-built cars use the Chiron platform. The first of these was the Divo. Bugatti has since followed it up with the La Voiture Noire and will soon unveil the new creation.

Bugatti design chief Frank Heyl in June said the company is building the special cars to meet growing demand from mega-wealthy car lovers. He said there were hundreds of buyers looking to take home a special Bugatti, and most of them already own one or more of the French marque's cars. As a result, Bugatti will offer at least two per year.

This year's Monterey Car Week runs the week starting August 11. It concludes on August 18 with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For our complete coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.