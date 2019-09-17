We're not about to litigate the argument over which classic Porsche 911 is the best, but YouTube channel Harry's Garage has staked its answer loud and clear.

It's the 1987 Porsche 911 Carrera Club Sport, in the presenter's eyes. There are a few compelling reasons to believe this might be the best vintage 911 out there and the video lays them out. Foremost, this is a light car. It weighs about 2,560 pounds and that's around 121 pounds lighter than a standard 911 at the time. The Carrera Club Sport was all about taking the 911 back to its heritage in the late 1980s after Porsche started to focus more on water-cooled cars like the 928.

Secondly, it still packs the 3.2-liter flat-6 engine without a turbocharger. And it's air-cooled. Both of those are very good things for Porsche enthusiasts. Our host cites some dyno reports that state the engine makes between 231 horsepower and 246 horsepower. Combined with the super low curb weight, that's also very good.

In all, it's a "delight" to drive, per our host. There's no power steering, but that's not necessary because there's not much weight over the front axle. A lot of sound deadening is gone in the name of weight savings, but that lets the flat-6's song creep further into the cabin. It's no-nonsense 911 that will do 0-60 mph in around 5.1 seconds. That's a respectable time by today's standards.

We invite you to watch the detailed video above, and then you can make a decision on whether the Carrera Club Sport is the best classic 911 ever.