Cupra, the performance sub-brand of Volkswagen Group's Spanish unit SEAT, will use September's 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show for the debut of a new concept, one powered by electricity.

Cupra on Monday released a teaser shot for its new concept, which is described as a high-performance vehicle combining coupe-like proportions with the extra ground clearance of an SUV.

It's also safe to assume that the vehicle's platform is the MEB modular design of Cupra's Volkswagen Group parent. The platform will spawn as many as 27 EVs by the end of 2022, the first of which is the Volkswagen ID 3 also debuting at the Frankfurt auto show.

VW MEB platform

Cupra said its new concept represents a vision of the brand's future, though stopped short of confirming it for production.

There isn't much info on the concept, though Cupra said the vehicle will feature a number of vents up front aimed at improving the aerodynamic efficiency and thus the range. The concept is also said to feature illuminated Cupra logos, one of which can be seen forming the central feature of the light bar-style taillight design.

Cupra for years has served as the performance arm of SEAT, a mainstream brand from Spain owned by the Volkswagen Group, but in 2018 it was transformed into a sub-brand that will eventually have standalone models. However, most Cupras will remain tuned versions of SEAT models, like the Cupra Ateca SUV launched a year ago.