Saleen has been launched in China as a potential Porsche rival, and to help kick off the launch the company revived its S7 supercar. However, instead of simply rebuilding the previous car, Saleen has dialled the power up to 1,500 horses.

Audi's Q7 has just undergone an update, so naturally all the various versions of the mid-size SUV have been updated. One of them is the sporty SQ7 TDI, whose twin-turbo V-8 delivers a massive 664 pound-feet of torque from just 1,250 rpm.

Team Corvette has hinted that an official Nürburgring lap time for the C8 could be published. We aren't expecting records to be broken, at least not yet, as the car has just 495 hp, or about 260 less than the current record holder.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

