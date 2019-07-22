Chevrolet Camaro owners, prepare to pack your bags for Canada. Area 27, a racetrack in British Columbia, is hosting a series of driving schools called the Camaro Driving Academy.

Muscle Cars & Trucks first reported the news on Monday and said the driving school will feature a few variants of the 2019 Camaro family. The entire experience lasts two and a half days and covers classroom sessions, track driving education, and open lap sessions with coaches to critique drivers' technique.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

The classroom sessions take participants through proper seating position, braking techniques, and how to find the right racing line through corners. Additionally, they cover track safety, such as what various flags mean and even proper pit procedures. Once out on the track, instructors help student drivers break down cornering phases, work on braking and downshifting for corners, and link corners together to establish the proper racing line. Open lap sessions come after "follow the leader"-type full laps.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Those looking to squeeze every ounce of capability from their Camaro will likely not want to pass up a track school dedicated to Chevrolet's pony car. Prices for the school sessions start at $2,132 at current exchange rates if the student brings their own Camaro. If not, Area 27 will gladly loan out one of its own Camaros, though that costs about $3,100. We've reached out to General Motors for more details about the driving school and will update this story should we hear back.

This is a great opportunity for Camaro drivers to improve their track driving abilities and learn the capabilities of their cars on a 3-miles track. The first academy sessions kicked off this week but dates are available for the months of September and October as well.