Cadillac owners will be among the first to be able to locate, reserve and pay for a parking spot via the ParkWhiz app directly from their vehicle.

The app is included in Cadillac's version of parent company General Motors' Marketplace, the commerce platform for on-demand reservations and purchases run through a vehicle's infotainment system, which was rolled out in 2017.

ParkWhiz has been up and running for several years and booking through the app guarantees you a spot, normally in a public parking station, at your destination. The app provides access to thousands of spaces available in more than 250 cities across the country, and the list is continuously growing.

ParkWhiz vets each of the parking stations it lists and has customer reviews so you can have an idea of the location before you arrive.

To use ParkWhiz in your Cadillac, you'll first need to set up an account online with the app, including adding your vehicle details and preferred payment method. You'll then need to link the account with Marketplace. Then you'll be all set to secure a parking spot with just a few tops of the screen.

“Cadillac’s new parking experience in Marketplace enables drivers to enjoy the journey without wondering where they will park when they reach their destination,” said Scott Goddard, who oversees Marketplace at Cadillac. “This is another example of how Cadillac is integrating technology that elevates the driving experience.”