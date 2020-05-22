The BMW 5-Series is currently into its seventh generation and the latest model will soon reach the midway point in its life cycle. In BMW tradition, the car will receive a facelift to keep it looking and feeling fresh over the second half of its life.

A prototype for the facelifted version of the 5-Series sedan has been spotted ahead of the reveal on May 27.

Facelifted versions of the 5-Series wagon sold overseas and high-performance M5 are also being tested. The latter will spawn a new M5 CS model to sit above the current M5 Competition.

As for the rest of the 5-Series range, new headlights are clearly visible on this prototype, and camouflage material suggests we'll be treated with a revised grille and front fascia as well. Likewise, the rear fascia will also be revised and we may also see tweaks to the taillight signature.

2021 BMW 5-Series facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The grille in particular will likely adopt the merged double-kidney design that features on the latest 3-Series and 7-Series models. Thankfully, the changes don't appear to be as extensive as those on the facelift made to the 7-Series. The 5-Series in its current form is already a handsome brute.

We don't expect many changes to the powertrain lineup as the 5-Series already received some new powertrains for the 2020 model year. For example, the 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid received a new battery delivering more electric range and the M550i a more powerful V-8. It's possible the 530i and 540i could see more power or perhaps the addition of mild-hybrid technology with the arrival of the facelifted 5-Series.

2021 BMW 5-Series facelift spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It isn't clear if there any changes pegged for the cabin but an updated infotainment system and new electronic driver-assist features are likely.

Stay tuned for next week's reveal and look for the facelifted 5-Series to arrive at dealerships late this year as a 2021 model.