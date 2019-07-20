The more things change, the more they stay the same. Chevrolet opted to keep the Stingray name for the entry-level version of its mid-engine 2020 Corvette, and another familiar name was mentioned at the debut event held Thursday in Orange County, California.

The Z51 Performance Package previously graced the outgoing C7 Corvette with a handful of goodies that, among other things, increased power from 455 to 460 horsepower. The package has many of the same goals for the 2020 Corvette Stingray and a video helps break down what buyers will get when they check the box marked "Z51."

The list of parts and upgrades includes:

- Michelin PS4 summer performance tires

- Performance suspension

- Adjustable threaded spring seats

- Larger brake rotors with Z51 graphics

- Enhanced cooling systems

- An electronic limited-slip differential with a specific axle ratio

- Unique rear spoiler and front splitter

- Front brake cooling inlets

- Performance exhaust system

Chevrolet's Magnetic Ride Control is a further option when opting for the Z51 Performance Package.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Mike Petrucci, lead development engineer for the Corvette, noted the package truly helped kick the notch up with the latest car. We also assume the Z51 package will be necessary equipment to help the car do 0-60 mph in under three seconds. The sub-$60,000 base car will certainly not do that. However, the Z51 Package has never featured an eye-watering price tag. After all, even with this more exotic Corvette, the nameplate still stands for world-beating value.

Now we can't help but wonder what future C8 Corvettes will include to boost performance. There's talk of new DOHC V-8 engines and even a hybrid model. Surely, another familiar name will come back to grace the latest car, too; that is, Z06. And maybe the big change will make room for something new entirely. General Motors is still sitting on its Zora trademark, after all.

As for the Corvette Stingray that reaches showrooms later this year, it is confirmed with a newly developed LT2 6.2-liter V-8 that will deliver 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque when equipped with an available sport exhaust system, with the engine mated exclusively to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.