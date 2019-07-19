Following the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur's debut last month, the British luxury brand is ready to kick up the exclusivity.

The new Flying Spur First Edition is meant to be ultimate version of Bentley's luxury sedan, and one very special car will be tailored to its owner. Bentley is auctioning off the chance for one new owner to build this car on July 24 at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Gala, and all proceeds from the Flying Spur First Edition will benefit the charity. The winning bidder will have the ability to work hand-in-hand with Bentley's ultra-exclusive Co-Creation Luxury Service Bentley to craft their ultimate Flying Spur First Edition model.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur First Edition

However, Bentley won't leave it to one lucky owner. The brand plans to sell anyone a Flying Spur First Edition within the first 12 months of the car's production, beginning at the end of 2019. None of them will be nearly as special as the one-off Flying Spur to come from the charity auction. Every First Edition model will sport a Union Jack flag bearing the number 1 in its center on the fascia and similar appointments are present throughout. Specifically, buyers will have a choice of First Edition winged emblems embroidered into the headrests and added to the treadplates.

2020 Bentley Flying Spur First Edition 2020 Bentley Flying Spur First Edition 2020 Bentley Flying Spur First Edition

Typically optional equipment is also standard for First Edition customers. Such features include the electronic Flying B emblem that sits proudly at the front of the car, Bentley's rotating interior display to match the driver's mood, and the Touring Specification. The latter adds active safety systems and night vision. First Edition customers can also pick from 22-inch Mulliner-designed wheels that won't be available for standard Flying Spur sedans.

Like standard models, the First Edition will sport Bentley's 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12, which delivers 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. It's also the first Bentley model with all-wheel steering.

Obviously, there's no price for the chance to build the one-off version of the First Edition model, but the winning bidder at the July 24 event will create a very special car when production begins later this year.