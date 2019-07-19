Chevrolet didn't let off the gas after revealing the mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingray on Thursday. Already, a configurator is live for the highly anticipated sports car.

We combed through the configurator to build our perfect C8 Corvette Stingray. The exterior colors are varied, but we chose classic black. With busy design lines running over the side profile and rear, we think the hue keeps the Corvette classy. Of course, we chose the optional Z51 package, which promises to help the car go from 0-60 mph in less than three seconds.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray build configurator

Looking through the various wheel options, the ultra-bright trident spoke units looked most appropriate for our build and we stuck with black brake calipers to keep things subdued. The Corvette has no need to announce itself; any enthusiast already knows exactly what it is.

There are a host of exterior options such as carbon or chrome trims for the Corvette badge, aero scallop options, a high-rise spoiler, and stripes, but again, we kept them off of our build. We did, however, opt for a silver engine cover to highlight the mid-mounted 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 that motivates the mid-engine sports car and makes 495 horsepower.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray build configurator

For the most interior options, the 3LT is where to be. Fans can choose from basic black, to natural tan, blue, and even a lovely "Sky Cool Gray" color. For this build, we opted for "Adrenaline Red," however, as a callback to some of the original Corvettes with their bright red interiors. A Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Package is also optional. Since we already have enough red going on inside, we kept the seat belt color black. However, feel free to choose red, blue, yellow, or orange to spice up the belt color. Oh, and we absolutely needed to check the box for suede seats instead of leather.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray build configurator

There you have it. This is Motor Authority's ultimate mid-engine Corvette. Surely what we selected will not fall into GM's buzziest phrase of the night, that the 2020 Corvette Stingray will cost less than $60,000 to start. We're probably looking at an $80,000 sports car right here. Nevertheless, this is the one we'd stick in the MA garage.