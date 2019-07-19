The mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray broke cover; we spied the 2020 Land Rover Defender; the 2020 Cadillac CT5 received a price tag. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Years of speculation, spy shots, and rumors led to the official debut of the mid-engine "C8" 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. It's shaping up to be a bargain supercar with 495 horsepower and a base price below $60,000.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender stepped out in front of the camera once again. Spy photos showed the reborn SUV testing in 3-door guise, but we've all seen the Defender in a 5-door version testing as well. The SUV will make its debut this September.

Look out, Germany. The 2020 Cadillac CT5 wants to be the value sports sedan. The luxury brand said the CT5 will start at $37,890 when it goes on sale. That's less expensive than the car's chief rivals, and even cheaper than the now-out-of-production Cadillac ATS.

Lotus opened a new chapter with the reveal of the Evija electric hypercar. With a price of $2.11 million, 1,973 horsepower, and all-wheel drive, the British sports car maker means business.

Finally, Hennessey Performance Engineering made its latest vehicle a reality. The Chevrolet Silverado-based Goliath 6x6 was revealed for production, though it's not sporting 705 hp as originally promised.