The Ferrari 812 Superfast is a lovely thing as a coupe, but the Italian automaker supposedly has a drop-top version coming very soon. A V-12 symphony with no roof attached? Count us in.

Australian website CarSales first reported on discussions that circulated on the Ferrari Chat forum. There, users claimed they'd received invitations to a VIP event September 2 at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters. Other details floated include a standard production volume—meaning this won't be a limited-run car—and a price premium of about $45,000 over the 812 Superfast coupe. Right now, Ferrari sells the coupe for a cool $363,730. That would make the convertible a roughly $400,000 car.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Those are the only details we learned from the forum users, but back in November of last year, the same forum suggested a forthcoming 812 Superfast convertible would be a hard-top affair. In fact, the folding roof mechanism is reportedly much like the 488 Spider's.

Although we can't confirm an 812 convertible (expect a typical fancy Ferrari name for the actual car, if it surfaces), we do know the firm has five new cars planned to show off this year. So far, we've seen two. They are the 488 GTB's replacement, the F8 Tributo, and the SF90 Stradale supercar. The latter sports Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid powertrain. An 812 Superfast convertible would make for three of the five and we have zero clues what Ferrari may still have up its sleeve. That's especially true since the long-rumored, and finally confirmed, Ferrari SUV isn't going to debut this year.

Ferrari 812 Superfast

In 2018, the Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne said the SUV model, called the Purosangue, would launch no later than 2020. However, following Marchionne's death, new CEO Louis Camilleri said he wants the model "perfect" and pushed the debut date back.

The upcoming three cars are part of Ferrari's grander strategy to expand production volumes and launch 15 new cars through 2022.