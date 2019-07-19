The 1970s were a strange time for design and pattern trends. Either the Jeep J-10 Honcho package is a retro hero, or downright hideous to a set of modern eyes.

Sleepy Hollow Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram thinks the former and shared a photo to the dealer's Facebook page of a modern-day interpretation of the J-10 Honcho. Obviously, Jeep has the right vehicle in its portfolio these days to make it possible, thanks to the 2020 Jeep Gladiator.

The new Gladiator looks great decked out in the black and gold paint scheme. It also features "Honcho" graphics just like the Honchos of yore. Old school red, white, and blue "Jeep" center caps garnish the white steel wheels, while "J-10 4-Wheel Drive" badges recall the original. Finally, yellow KC off-road lights are mounted on top of the roof.

Modern Jeep J-10 Honcho based on 2020 Gladiator

Sadly, what's missing is the awesomely weird denim interior upholstery. Yes, the original J-10 Honcho boasted denim on the seats, door panels, dashboard, and headliner. Other trim, such as the steering wheel, was colored a similar blue denim color.

As for performance, there isn't too much else hiding under the cosmetic package. The dealership mentions Fox shocks and a lift kit, but it's unclear what else is a part of the package. From the factory, the Gladiator is already a pretty formidable off-roader and we bet the looks alone will sell this package pretty easily.

Even so, Sleepy Hollow is asking serious coin: $69,885 is the magic number to park the modern-day Jeep J-10 Honcho in your own driveway. We also imagine Jeep isn't going to sit around too long before it starts getting creative with its darling new pickup truck.