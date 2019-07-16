If the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 doesn't seem like enough, know the German marque didn't throw every ounce of performance at the car just yet.

Yes, there is potentially room for an even more performance-oriented 718 Cayman GT4 RS. Markus Baumann, head of boxer engine development at the brand, told the Australian website CarSales in an interview published Tuesday that the new 718 Cayman GT4 could still borrow a few goodies from its 911 GT3 cousin. In fact, it could "easily" be done.

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

Even better yet, Baumann said more power from the 4.0-liter flat-6 engine could come without a turbocharger. In this case, the 718 Cayman GT4 would need to add in the 911 GT3's titanium connecting rods and dry-sump system. Not only could these extras help create more power, but the Porsche engineer said they could send the redline even further up the tachometer. Right now, the 718 Cayman GT4 will scream all the way to 8,000 rpm. Both improvements are totally possible, he said.

As the car stands, there's 414 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque on tap. Baumann wouldn't talk about where a theoretical RS model would land, but he hinted anything is possible with the right number of engineers on the job. However, it's a matter of investment and how much time the company wants to bake into such a car. When asked if 450 hp seems out of the question, Baumann didn't dismiss the figure but alluded to the fact the brand needs to keep some distance between the 718 Cayman and the 911 GT3. It certainly sounds like 450 hp would be doable.

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

With plenty of positive answers, it appears enthusiasts and the media aren't the only ones who've thought about a Cayman GT4 RS. The 718 Cayman GT4 arrives alongside the 718 Boxster Spyder GT4 next spring, and maybe the Cayman will get a further shot of performance in the near future, too.