If the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 doesn't seem like enough, know the German marque didn't throw every ounce of performance at the car just yet.

Yes, there is a more hardcore 718 Cayman GT4 RS, or something along those lines, in the offing, something Porsche execs have been hinting at for years and now finally spotted testing in prototype form.

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

The tester looks like the standard GT4 but it's hard to miss the new NACA ducts in the hood, the vents replacing the rear three-quarter windows, and the massive race car-style rear wing.

More power should also be on the table given Porsche's past habits with other RS cars, with rumors suggesting close to 450 horsepower. The GT4 features a newly developed 4.0-liter flat-6 delivering 414 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For the GT4 RS, Porsche is expected to add internals borrowed from the 911 GT3's 4.0-liter engine which is rated at 500 hp, specially the GT3's titanium connecting rods and dry-sump system. These could help the GT4 RS's engine rev higher to produce more power.

The only transmission offered in the GT4 is a 6-speed manual with rev-matching and drive is to the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential. There were rumors of a dual-clutch transmission being fitted to the GT4, though perhaps this will be saved for the RS version.

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

There are sure to be some chassis upgrades to go with the extra power and aero mods as well. The GT4 already features adaptive dampers and a ride height 1.18 inches lower than on standard 718 models. The cars also feature manual adjustment of the camber, toe, ride height and anti-roll bar settings.

It isn't clear when the GT4 RS will debut but a reveal in 2020 is likely. What also isn't clear is whether the related 718 Boxster Spyder will also receive the RS treatment, though such a move isn't likely given the hardcore nature of Porsche's RS designation.