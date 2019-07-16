Mercedes-Benz entered the cut-throat pickup truck market in 2017 with the debut of the X-Class, but it appears things haven't gone very well.

The X-Class, based on a Nissan Navara pickup, has been a poor seller for the German brand. Automaker sources told Automotive News Europe the company is, therefore, prepared to cut the pickup from its portfolio. Mercedes-Benz originally planned to sell the truck in South Africa, Australia, Europe, and South America. Plans to build the truck for the South American market have since been shelved.

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

Across the other markets, Mercedes-Benz only sold 16,700 X-Class trucks last year combined. The pickup, which boasts more luxurious features inside than the Nissan it's based on, has reportedly been a tough sell with its $41,000-plus starting price at current exchange rates. A series of recalls have also affected sales. Remember, although this is a Mercedes-Benz, the X-Class was vying for space in markets the Ford Ranger and Volkswagen Amarok fill quite well.

Mercedes-Benz never planned to offer the pickup in the U.S. To avoid the long-standing Chicken Tax, Daimler would have to build the truck in the U.S., which seemed unlikely from the start.

According to the report, the poor sales aren't the only thing that will eventually lead to the X-Class' death. Daimler has revised its profits forecast for the fourth time in the past 13 months due to expenditures for regulatory crackdowns on diesel emissions and the Takata airbag recall, and each revision has called for fewer profits. Thus, the automaker is prepared to trim fat from its operations. Mercedes-Benz could also slim down options and configurations on cars sold in the U.S. as part of the restructuring. Some slow-selling body styles in the North American market may also say farewell in the name of streamlined efficiency.