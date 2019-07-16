For the first time, Ferrari fans and enthusiasts who may not be in the position to afford one of the company's cars are invited to head down to the headquarters in Maranello, Italy.

Ferrari in September will host Universo Ferrari, an exhibition covering all aspects of the company’s activities, from classic cars to racing, as well as the latest showroom offerings. Ferrari normally reserves such opportunities for its top customers, but Universo Ferrari will be open to the general public.

The highlight will be the new Ferrari flagship, the SF90 Stradale, which will be shown to the public for the first time outside of an auto show. The car is faster and more powerful than the LaFerrari “special series” model, but it will have a normal production cycle like the rest of Ferrari's lineup.

Universo Ferrari will take place in a structure constructed specifically for the event near the Ferrari factory. And if it proves popular, we may see the event, or something like it, become a regular on Ferrari's calendar, a bit like Ferrari Racing Days, which is held once a year to highlight the company's motorsport endeavors.

More information on the event will be posted to Ferrari's official website in due course.