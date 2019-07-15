The storied circular Nardò test track lives again. This past Thursday, Porsche announced it had completed renovations of the Italian test track that will help usher the site into the future.

At the end of 2018, Porsche closed the 7.8-mile circular track and pumped nearly $40 million at current exchange rates into it. The results are fresh asphalt and a new guardrail system designed for the high-speed tests that take place there. Further, the investment completely renovated the car dynamic platform area, which is a black lake or massive skid pad that measures just over 26 acres. In total, the Nardò Technical Center comprises more than 700 hectares and features 20 separate test tracks. Although Porsche owns the facility, 90 automotive companies test there.

Porsche Nardó test track renovated

Don't worry, the Nardò ring's party trick still remains; cars can go up to 149 mph without any steering wheel inputs.

Porsche Engineering has operated the Nardò facility since 2012. Seven years ago, when the German brand announced it would take over the facility, Porsche credited the milder climate compared to its Weissach-based facility for the reason for the purchase. Tests can run almost year-round.

Porsche still plans for other improvements to the site as well and "mobility" is the key phrase. Future expansions will compliment Nardò's present ability to test electric-car charging, advanced driver-assistance systems, connected-vehicle technology, and even autonomous car technology.

The company added it will continue to operate the facility with strict confidentiality for customers. Translation: Porsche promises to never snoop around what rival automakers might be testing and has no interest in learning about potential product strategies.