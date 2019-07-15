For years, we've referred to Chevrolet's upcoming C8 Corvette as the mid-engine Corvette. Now, Chevy has given us its proper name, and it's a familiar one.

The highly anticipated sports car will bow this week as the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Back in 2014, Chevrolet revived the Stingray name for the seventh-generation of the sports car. The Sting Ray name (notice the space) first debuted on the second-generation Corvette in 1963.

The news was hard to find. Posted today in a caption for an image on the Chevrolet media site, the brand said it's "proud to announce the Stingray name will live on."

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray badge

For now, the news puts the kibosh on at least the entry-level 2020 Chevrolet Corvette arriving as the "Zora." GM has trademarked the Zora name in numerous markets, but perhaps another mid-engine Corvette variant will wear the name honoring the long-time Corvette chief engineer.

Although the name will remain, designers have freshened the Stingray badge for the new sports car. Compared to the C7 Corvette Stingray's badge, the new emblem is sharper with more edges and does without the round portions that make up the actual stingray. It looks like a fittingly sharper badge for what's expected to be a banner sports car that will pit Chevrolet against the best of the world.

2019 Chevrolet C7 Corvette Stingray badge

The 2020 Corvette Stingray will debut this Thursday in Orange County, California. There, we expect to see the new Corvette Stingray sport an upgraded 6.2-liter LT1 V-8, perhaps designated the LT2, with a bump in power over the current car. Stay tuned as we learn more about the car through the debut later this week.