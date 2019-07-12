We can't see the new mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette just yet, so we'll have to settle for the two other senses General Motors is willing to satisfy for now.

On Friday, we get to "feel" the C8 Corvette (via a pic of the steering wheel) and hear the first mid-engine Corvette officially for the first time.

We feel thrilled.

The engine exhaust note is a familiar burble—we say V-8—before a couple stabs at the fun pedal to get our hearts started. The first jab quickly whets our appetites for a sustained plug later that pushes the engine further. The exhaust pushes back for a raspy hint of pent-up fury; it's enough to have us dreaming of overrun snapping back to the cockpit in canyon runs. The burble and rev don't have the same signature as a flat-plane crank, according to our ear holes, although we think one of those may be in the cards in the future.

If we had to summarize the C8 Corvette's engine note: familiar, but also exciting.

The steering wheel? That's a new animal to us. The flat-bottom and flat-top wheel has two spokes and paddle shifters, along with mounted wheel controls for cruise control, audio, communication, and multi-function controls. There's a wildcard button on the left side, near where a thumb would rest, that we can't quite make out—time travel, turbonator actuators, hot-button Dunkin' orders? We actually have no idea what it could be and all of those could be plausible answers at this moment in time.

What we can see is a soft wheel, wrapped in (likely) synthetic suede with chunky grips at 10 and 2 for wringing the most out of the mid-engine 'Vette.

Mystery button notwithstanding, we can't wait to see the new Corvette next week. Presumably at the event, we'll be able to see, smell, touch, hear—and possibly taste it, too. Don't judge us.