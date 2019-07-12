Buyers looking to race up the Polestar 2 electric car need not fret. The brand confirmed a Performance Package will be available to spice up the company's first battery-electric vehicle.

Autoblog first reported on the Performance Package in a report this Tuesday. However, Polestar parts supplier Öhlins actually provided the first clue. The supplier said it would provide its adjustable shocks for the Polestar 2's "Performance Package." Following up on the matter, Polestar told the website the package will include Öhlins dampers, and also will include beefier Brembo brakes, grippier tires, and forged wheels. The package will also include some racier trim pieces such as yellow seat belts.

Polestar 2

Interestingly, Polestar named a few of these elements at the 2's debut, but did not declare they'd be part of a Performance Package. Also left unsaid: Whether the base model will offer the Performance Package. The electric car will arrive in a Launch Edition version first with a price of $63,000. A 78-kilowatt-hour battery provides an estimated EPA-rated range of 275 miles. The standard car will likely come in a few different versions with varying battery sizes and associated ranges. Prices for the regular model will start at about $45,000, per Polestar.

Polestar 2

Polestar 3 will bow as the company's electric SUV offering.