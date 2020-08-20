Acura's product transformation that kicked off with the arrival of the 2019 RDX, and continued this year with the 2021 TLX, is far from over. Next in the pipeline is a new MDX, which we'll likely see later this year as a 2021 model—and yes, there will be a Type S variant.

A prototype for the new MDX has just been spotted, revealing a number of clues about the design. The proportions appear similar to the current MDX, but the new one looks to be longer and more muscular.

It isn't clear what Acura has planned for the powertrains. The base option is likely to remain a naturally aspirated V-6, and there should also be a hybrid option, too.

2021 Acura MDX spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For the MDX Type S, power is likely to come from the 355-horsepower 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 of the TLX Type S, although a performance hybrid configuration of some sort is possible.

The current MDX is built at the East Liberty Plant in Ohio and Honda Manufacturing of Alabama in Alabama, and production may continue at both sites for the new generation.

Beyond the new MDX, we know that a new compact sedan to replace the ILX is coming. It should arrive in the next 12-24 months.