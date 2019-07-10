If you were interested in driving away in the Honda Civic Type R, be prepared to pay slightly more as Honda has just upped the price tag. It's the second time the automaker has raised prices on the Civic Type R for 2019.

According to a letter from Honda, obtained by Cars Direct, pricing on the 2019 Civic Type R now starts at $37,230, with shipping, an increase of $610. It means the Civic Type R is now close to $2,500 more expensive than when it first arrived back in 2017.

No reason for the increase has been mentioned, though we know the shipping cost has increased by $10. Honda earlier this year increased its destination charge by $10 for all cars and by $50 for all other vehicle types.

2019 Honda Civic Type R

The increase in the Civic Type R's price could be in anticipation of an updated 2020 model expected to offer improved performance. Prototypes with new aerodynamic features and possibly a carbon fiber roof have been spotted.

But even with the extra cost, the Civic Type R on sale today still represents excellent value. Alternatives like the Subaru WRX STI and Volkswagen Golf R are more expensive, starting at $37,480 and $41,290, respectively, although the rival models come with all-wheel drive whereas the Civic Type R has front-wheel drive.

The Civic Type R comes in just the one grade, Touring, and features 20-inch wheels with 245/30ZR Continental SportContact 6 tires, Brembo brakes, sport seats, a sport steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation, all as standard. Of course, there's also the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that makes the Civic Type R one of the fastest front-wheel-drive cars in production. Power remains identical to the 2017 model year at 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and there's still only a 6-speed manual transmission.