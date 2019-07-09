Lexus is readying a convertible flagship to serve as the spiritual successor to the SC. A prototype was recently revealed and sales should commence soon.

Mini is mimicking Tesla's strategy of playing up the performance aspect of electric powertrains with its first volume EV, the new Cooper SE Hardtop, which was revealed today. The car features a very low center of gravity and should be a hoot to drive.

The current R35 generation of the Nissan GT-R is entering its 10th year on the market. Sales have slowed to a trickle and Nissan's decision to raise prices isn't likely to help the issue.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Lexus predicts half of LC buyers will opt for convertible

Electric Mini Hardtop debuts with 184 horsepower, 150 miles of range

2020 Nissan GT-R pricing starts at $115,235 and tops out at $212,435

2019 Audi A6 luxury sedan debuts with entry-level turbo-4 for $55,095

2019 Opel Astra rolls in with minor updates

2020 Hyundai Sonata will emit less with new valve-duration tech

First drive review: The 2019 Cadillac CT6 is a glimpse of what could have been

2020 Hyundai Palisade vs. 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe: Compare SUVs

Owners of the Ford GT Mk II to design their own liveries

Toyota covers Prius Prime with solar panels to test mileage