The Audi R8 LMS GT2 is the first contender for a revived GT2 series organized by SRO, which is set to start racing in 2020. The series will be aimed at amateur drivers and is designed to fill the wide gap in performance between the current GT4 and GT3 series.

Another race car making headlines today is the new Porsche 911 RSR. It's based on the outgoing 991 generation of the 911, but it packs a new 4.2-liter flat-6 engine that should make its way into hardcore versions of the 992.

Jaguar has finally confirmed that its next XJ will be electric. It still isn't clear if the new flagship sedan will be a dedicated EV or offer powertrains with internal-combustion engines, however.

