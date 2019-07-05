Dodge finally unveiled a wide-body Charger, we learned of the connection between Jamie Farr and Jeep, and De Tomaso made a comeback with a stunning supercar. It's the Week in Reverse, right here on Motor Authority.

Dodge's updates for the Charger for 2019 were relatively light, especially considering the car's Challenger stablemate received the 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye option for the same year. This isn't the case for the 2020 Charger, which has received a new wide-body option.

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is a handsome brute. But the 211-mph convertible will also dash along your favorite roads at brilliant and intoxicating speeds, as we found out during a first drive.

The Jeep was always a part of Jamie Farr’s life during wartime in Toledo. Then it followed him to Hollywood.

The final C7 Chevrolet Corvette, a 2019 Z06 finished in black, went under the hammer and fetched seven figures. It marks the end of the road for front-engined 'Vettes as the new mid-engine C8 model is just around the corner.

The same people behind the Apollo Intensa Emozione V-12 supercar is working on a revival of De Tomaso, and the first of the new genereation of De Tomasos is the P72 supercar. It's a blend of old and new that results in a stunning piece of machinery.