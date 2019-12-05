A BMW sedan smaller than the 3-Series will soon land at dealers and we've got all the all-important pricing details. We're talking about the 2-Series Gran Coupe that was unveiled at last month's Los Angeles Auto Show and due to reach dealers next March, initially in 228i and M235i grades. In both cases all-wheel drive is standard.

Pricing starts at $‭38,495‬ for the 228i and ‭$46,495‬ for the M235i, including destination, and it's the M235i that you really want.

2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe

The M235i is an M Performance model and not a fully fledged M car, though it still offers plenty of punch thanks to a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 301 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.6 seconds.

The 228i isn't too far off the pace thanks to its 228 hp and 258 lb-ft, also generated by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. This model will hit 60 mph in 6.0 seconds.

2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe with M Performance parts

The 228i comes standard with 17-inch wheels, while the M235i gets 18-inch wheels as standard. The wheel sizes range up to 19 inches on both. The M235i also comes standard with an M Performance brake package, which is an option on the 228i.

An 8-speed automatic is standard on both. Also standard are sport seats (with leather trim for the M235i), a sport steering wheel, ambient lighting, an 8.8-inch touchscreen for the infotainment, a 10-speaker audio system, navigation, voice activation, and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration. A fully digital instrument cluster is an option, whereas you'll find it as standard in some rival models.

2020 BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe

The standard electronic driver assist features include forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, park assist, and a rearview camera.

Rivals for the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe include the Acura ILX, Audi A3, Cadillac CT4, and Mercedes-Benz A-Class and CLA.