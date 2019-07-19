It's finally here: the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, the first Corvette with a mid-engine layout, and the first without a manual transmission. Will it prove a hit on the market? Supercar performance starting at less than $60,000 screams yes.

Fiat is working on a new 500e based on a dedicated EV platform and a heavily camouflaged prototype has just been spotted. The covers should come off soon as production is due to start in the first half of 2020.

A BMW sedan smaller than the 3-Series will soon hit dealerships in the United States. We're talking about the 2-Series Gran Coupe, which has been spotted testing and due for a reveal in November.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

