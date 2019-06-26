Global weather patterns that have shifted dry, scorching-hot temperatures over western and central Europe have caused countries to act quickly to curb emissions.

The AP reported Wednesday that Germany has enacted speed limits on its Autobahns over fears the roads may buckle. Temperatures in many countries could swell to 104 degrees Fahrenheit this week, including Germany. In Paris, the local government has banned older vehicles from the capital city in an effort to reduce pollution held in by the steamy temperatures.

The report noted the ban affects around 60 percent of the traffic that enters Paris on a daily basis, and there are not exceptions for delivery trucks. Anyone caught violating the emergency regulation faces fines.

Back in Germany, the speed limits will cap drivers at 62 mph or 75 mph on a few stretches of the Autobahn. The areas typically have no enforced speed limits, but government officials are concerned high speeds and the high temperatures could cause the roads to crack. The countries typically do not encounter such high temperatures and it's also led many French schools to close. Most Parisian buildings are also not equipped with air conditioning.

Temperatures may reach 113 degrees Fahrenheit this week in some areas of Europe. According to Business Insider, scientists attribute the hellish temperatures to a high-pressure area over central Europe interacting with a storm in the Atlantic ocean. The combination has imported air directly from the Sahara Desert. Unfortunately, there's no clear sign showing when the extreme heat may end.