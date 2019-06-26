We know the 2021 Ford Bronco will be closely related to its pickup truck cousin, the Ford Ranger, and it appears the rugged SUV will also inherit the mid-size truck's powertrain.

Twitter user DudeDrivesCars first posted tweets and later reported on Off-Road.com thata Canadian Tire lookup page lists the 2021 Bronco in its dropdowns with a 2.3-liter turbo-4 engine. We'll connect the dots for you: that's the same engine that powers every single 2019 Ford Ranger and it's paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. When asked about the Canadian Tire database "leak," Ford spokesman Mike Levine said that the automaker does not comment on future products.

2021 Ford Bronco test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We can speculate the 2.3-liter turbo-4 will be a base engine for the new Bronco with more powerful options still a mystery.

There are two safe bets, however. The first is Ford's twin-turbo 2.7-liter V-6, which serves the Edge ST. It makes 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. The second is the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6, which can be found in the Explorer ST with 400 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. The latter seems like a supreme choice for the most commanding of Broncos. Ford is also likely readying a hybrid version of the off-road SUV, too.

There have also been rumors that at least one of the engines will be available with a 7-speed manual transmission. If it's true, look for it to be offered with more powerful engines. The 7-speed transmission in question is rated for up to 405 lb-ft of torque.

2021 Ford Bronco test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Despite all of the rumors, we don't have a concrete feel for what to expect from the reborn off-roader yet. Some patents have described a few novel features, however. The 2021 Bronco could feature removable doors and even a reverse canopy of sorts that retracts from the SUV's rear.

The rumormill will stop swirling soon. We expect the Bronco to make its debut next year, perhaps at the rebooted North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The show will move from its long-standing January date to early summer. The Bronco could be a star debut for the new Detroit show.