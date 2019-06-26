Genesis has been teasing us with a series of EV concepts over the past couple of years but now the automaker has finally confirmed one for production.

In the works is a new dedicated EV platform that will spawn its first model in 2021, Genesis boss Manfred Fitzgerald told Drive in an interview published Wednesday.

At least two models will be spawned from the platform, likely to be a sedan and an SUV.

Genesis is also thought to be pursuing production versions of both this year's Mint minicar concept and last year's Essentia coupe concept. Erwin Raphael, head of Genesis North America, last September strongly hinted at a production version of the latter.

In his interview with Drive, Fitzgerald also confirmed that Genesis is pursuing hydrogen fuel cell technology. He said Genesis aims to have all alternative powertrain options covered, so a fuel cell-equipped car could be in the automaker's showrooms eventually. Parent company Hyundai already offers a fuel cell-electric car in the form of the Nexo SUV. Stay tuned.