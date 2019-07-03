Ferrari has a new supercar nearly ready for launch in the SF90 Stradale. Before the Prancing Horse's latest machine hits local roads (and racetracks), the company is giving fans a look under the skin to see what makes the plug-in hybrid powertrain tick with the video above.

The SF90 Stradale is Ferrari's first plug-in hybrid car. There's not only a turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, but a three-motor electric drive system coupled with a 7.9-kwh lithium-ion battery. The powertrain provides 15 miles of pure electric driving, and a lot of performance.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The video details shows the power flow of the engine, battery, and motors in the various powertrain modes. With the car switched to the first mode, which Ferrari calls eD, only the front two electric motors of the Race-e system and battery power the supercar. Since only the front wheels power the car, that sort of makes this the world's first front-wheel drive Ferrari. Regenerative braking also helps keep the battery pack charged for as long as possible.

Clicking the steering-wheel-mounted button selector to Hybrid maximizes the car's efficiency. Here, the front motors do their thing, but the rear motor also provides an assist, along with brake regen from the rear. The SF90 uses electricity when the driver requests low power and the turbocharged V-8 fires up when more power is necessary. No one will be setting lap records in Hybrid mode.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Then it turns exciting with the Performance and Qualifying modes. Performance keeps the engine on at all times and its priority is to keep the battery charged as much as possible to provide power. It's also when the two electric motors on the front axle create an all-wheel-drive system for extra traction, though Hybrid also provides all-wheel drive. Now, if we were taking delivery of our own SF90 Stradale, Qualifying mode would be our choice. Here, the engine is always on, but it doesn't put extra effort into charging the battery. The rest of the powertrain also works in concert with the engine to deliver maximum performance all of the time. The full 986 horsepower is ready and willing to shoot the driver whichever way the steering wheel points.

Grab a closer look at the Ferrari powertrain and its functions in the video above.