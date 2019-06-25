The year 2023 is going to feel a lot like 2002 for Chevrolet Camaro devotees. According to a new bombshell report, the seventh-generation Camaro program has been canceled and the pony car will die early next decade.

Muscle Cars & Trucks broke the news Tuesday, citing "multiple sources within GM" who told the website there are no longer plans for a seventh-generation Camaro. The car was in initial development stages, but the entire program has been relegated to shelf life, per the report.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Instead, the current sixth-generation Camaro will supposedly ride out the rest of its life until 2023. That year, the product roadmap expires for Chevy's pony car and it will depart the automotive world once again. Chevrolet famously killed off its iconic nameplate in 2002 during the Camaro's fourth generation. The muscle car returned in 2009 for a fifth generation and became a roaring success for Cheby and General Motors. The sixth-generation car has been a far cry from the booming sales the fifth-generation car saw, though, despite substantial technological superiority.

The current Camaro rides on GM's Alpha platform, which will be phased out in favor of an updated version dubbed A2XX. The A2XX platform underpins the Cadillac CT4 and CT5, while the ATS and CTS used the old Alpha platform. With the Camaro's demise, it will end the Alpha platform's lifespan for good.

2020 Cadillac CT4-V

It's been three years since the current Camaro debuted, and since then, the car has seen a mild refresh with a controversial front clip for 2019. Chevrolet quickly sprung an emergency refresh on the car and revised the pony car's nose to a far cleaner look. To remedy calls for a more affordable V-8-powered model, the 2020 Camaro LT1 trim was introduced. Sales of the current car have, to put it mildly, rather ho-hum.

However, news of a next-generation Camaro has been rather isolated at best. We know GM was actively working on a new Camaro, or at least new powertrains, following a customer survey. The GM survey asked Camaro owners their thoughts on hybrid engines for a Camaro and the turbocharged 2.7-liter inline-4 the Chevy Silverado debuted. Adding a dash of worry to the situation was news the Camaro's chief engineer, Al Oppenheiser, was reassigned to GM's electric car team.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE first drive

Alas, it appears none of it will see the light of day. If there is a seventh-generation Camaro, it won't come directly after the current car.

Motor Authority has reached out to Chevrolet to perhaps understand the Camaro's future better and we will update this story if we hear back.