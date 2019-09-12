Tesla has announced a new range-topping powertrain for its Model S called Plaid. It won't be ready for a year, but when it arrives it could be the fastest four-door on the planet. A prototype has already clocked a record lap at Laguna Seca and additional prototypes are being tested at the Nürburgring.

Lego has come out with a new kit for Land Rover Defender fans on a budget. The kit is for the three-door Defender 90 and has a total 2,573 pieces. It goes on sale in October.

A new 911 Turbo is coming and could pack a bigger punch than the outgoing 911 Turbo S. The latest prototypes are wearing almost zero camouflage gear which means the debut can't be far.

