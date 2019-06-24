Jaguar is set to launch an electric XJ for the next generation of the large, luxury sedan. However, it won't be a dedicated EV as previously thought. Instead, Jaguar will initially launch the electric version and then add gasoline-powered versions, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Friday, citing an anonymous source.

The gasoline-powered versions will feature inline-6 engines, per the source. They will also likely be hybrids, as Jaguar Land Rover is committed to offering a fully electrified lineup by 2020.

The redesigned XJ, which is expected to be revealed next year, will be based on a new modular platform capable of spawning battery-electric powertrains. Called the Modular Longitudinal Architecture, or MLA for short, the platform makes its debut this year in a redesigned Land Rover Defender. The MLA is unrelated to the bespoke EV platform underpinning the Jaguar I-Pace.

2019 Jaguar XJ

Electric cars based on the MLA platform will have a 90.2-kilowatt-hour battery that will see them offer more than 250 miles, Jaguar Land Rover's head of product engineering, Nick Rogers, said during an investor presentation last month, according to Automotive News. Such a range would make the electric XJ a credible rival to the Tesla Model S and upcoming Porsche Taycan.

Hybrids based on the MLA platform will come in mild- and plug-in hybrid flavors. The latter will feature 13.1-kwh batteries that will be good for about 31 miles of range, Jaguar Land Rover has confirmed.

By introducing a modular platform, Jaguar Land Rover will be able to consolidate production and improve efficiencies. The automaker is on a significant cost-cutting drive aimed at stemming losses that resulted in a $4.6 billion loss for the year ending March 31.