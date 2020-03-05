Buyers in the market for an SUV that looks good, goes fast and packs plenty of luxury will do good to take a look at the SQ8, which is a new addition to the Audi lineup for 2020.

It's priced from $89,995, including destination, and comes fully equipped as standard.

Based on the Q8 that arrived for 2019, the SQ8 dials up the fun thanks to a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 that delivers 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.3 seconds. Drive goes to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system. For improved handling during spirited driving, Audi offers its Sport differential which can divert torque between the rear wheels.

You can get the same mechanical package in the more practical Q7 body for a starting price of $85,795. And outside the United States, an SQ8 TDI packing a diesel V-8 good for 429 hp and 664 lb-ft is available.

2020 Audi SQ8

The SQ8 gets a more aggressive look than the regular Q8, thanks mostly to new fascias front and rear, with the latter integrating dual-exhaust tips on either side. The SQ8 also rides a bit lower than the regular Q8 and can be fitted with available 22-inch wheels (21-inch wheels are standard). Inside, you'll find all the typical S styling themes, together with Alcantara trim, stainless steel pedals, and aluminum treadplates.

Additional standard items include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1- and 8.6-inch screens for the infotainment and climate settings, respectively, a Bang & Olufsen audio system, Wi-Fi hotspot, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There are also numerous electronic driver-assist features including key items such as adaptive cruise control with lane centering, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, a surround-view camera, and a vehicle exit warning system that notifies you if you're about to open a door and there's an object approaching from behind.

For buyers looking for added performance, Audi is also offering an RS Q8 for 2020. This model features a similar mechanical package to the SQ8 but adds a mild-hybrid system for extra efficiency. Peak output is also significantly higher at 592 hp and 590 lb-ft.