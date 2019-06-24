Audi has a new flagship SUV on sale for 2019, and it's called the Q8.

The Q8 is a coupe-like SUV similar in size to the Q7. It's Audi's answer to the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, and just like its rivals the Q8 will be offered in high-performance grades.

The first of these has been revealed in the form of the SQ8 TDI, which packs a diesel V-8 and thus won't make it to the United States. Instead, we'll likely see a more extreme RS Q8 that's still in the works, although a gasoline-powered SQ8 could also be coming.

The SQ8 TDI features the same mechanical setup as the SQ7 TDI, also sold overseas. Power comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 diesel engine, which is mated to an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system. Peak output is 429 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, which is enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in about 4.8 seconds, plus a top speed capped at 155 mph.

2019 Audi SQ8 TDI

The engine features two conventional, exhaust-driven turbochargers plus an electric compressor powered by a mild-hybrid system. The electric compressor, which spins at up to 70,000 rpm, provides boost at low revs so the engine is always ready to punch hard. Boost pressure arrives in less than 250 milliseconds, according to Audi.

The SQ8 TDI gets a more aggressive look than the regular Q8, thanks mostly to new fascias front and rear, with the latter integrating dual-exhaust tips on either side. The SQ8 also rides a bit lower than the regular Q8 and can be fitted with available 22-inch wheels (21-inch wheels are standard). Inside, you'll find all the typical S styling themes, together with Alcantara trim, stainless steel pedals, and aluminum treadplates.

Differentiating the eventual RS Q8 will be more aggressive front and rear fascias, flared fenders, a pair of oversized oval exhaust tips (one on either side of the rear bumper), and uprated wheels, tires and brakes. The RS Q8 will also offer more than 600 hp, likely via a V-8 or possibly a V-8 working in conjunction with an electric motor. The latter system in Porsche’s Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is already delivering 680 hp.

Sales of the SQ8 TDI commence in Europe late this summer.