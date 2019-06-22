BMW this week revealed its stunning 8-Series Gran Coupe, which goes on sale later this year to fill the void of the 6-Series Gran Coupe—and yes there will be an M8 variant with over 600 horsepower. At the entry point, there's an 840i with 335 hp.

2020 BMW X4 M Competition

Also headed to BMW showrooms shortly are the X3 M and X4 M. The hot-rod crossover SUVs arrive with up to 503 horsepower and a top speed of 177 mph, and that's just to start. Find out what they're like to drive in our first drive review.

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

Porsche's 718 line finally received 6-cylinder power this week with the Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder. The engine is a newly developed 4.0-liter mill with 414 horsepower on tap.

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A prototype for a next-generation version of the city-chic Mercedes-Benz GLA was spotted this week. The vehicle is expected on sale next year.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's 5.2-liter supercharged V-8

Ford's new Mustang Shelby GT500 is almost ready for its showroom debut and this week we learned how much power it's making. We also get our first clear look at its new 5.2-liter supercharged V-8.

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Gingerman Raceway track day, photo courtesy of James Fontaine

We also enjoyed a track day in the 2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350, which showed that the latest updates help the pony car challenge the track times of cars that cost twice as much. Run out and get one while it lasts.

Pininfarina Battista

Pininfarina used this week's 2019 Turin Outdoor Auto Show to unveil an updated version of its Battista electric hypercar sporting a new face. The changes were made following a round of aerodynamic testing.

Seized supercars of Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue - Image via Bonhams

A collection of supercars including a LaFerrari and One:1 is headed for auction without reserve. The cars previously belonged to the son of Equatorial Guinea's president, who was found guilty of embezzlement in 2017.