If Tesla can do it, Drako Motors may do it, too. The Silicon Valley-based EV startup provided the first glimpse of its upcoming supercar called the Drako GTE.

The Drako GTE is both incredibly luxurious and powerful, the manufacturer claimed repeatedly. Per the company, the car will seat four passengers and carry their luggage "luxuriously" in tandem. On the power side of things, Drako Motors plans to unleash the supercar with 1,200 horsepower and 6,490 pound-feet of torque and a 206 mph top speed. Do note, Drako is absolutely speaking about wheel torque, not torque as it's typically measured.

Wheel torque is calculated with drive ratios and isn't just what the powertrain creates total. Tesla also boasted about the second-generation Roadster housing 7,000 pound-feet of torque, but in reality, the marketing department simply wanted to make some eyes widen.

We digress. Drako has actually been around for a few years, but it's been working quietly to build the GTE. In 2015, the startup built a prototype to show off its torque vectoring all-wheel-drive system. It even ran the prototype around the Nürburgring Nordschleife and completed a lap in 7:49.

Aside from the confirmation that we will see the car, we don't have any other information on the car now. Only a very brief teaser video showed the car's front fascia and a headlight. We can't even comment on the design with the super quick look, but we do know former Pininfarina director Lowie Vermeersch is the man behind the looks.

We'll have to wait until August 16 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering during 2019 Monterey Car Week when Drako plans to debut the car.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the name of the car. It is the Drako GTE.