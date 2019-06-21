Don't expect any of Porsche's upcoming GT cars to sport electrification. Andreas Preuninger, who oversees Porsche's GT division, totally ruled out hybrids and other forms of electrification for the brand's top-tier sports cars.

He told Autocar in a report published Friday that cars like the 911 GT3 and GT2 always need to have a connection to the race cars from which they're derived. Since none of the race cars today feature electrification, there's zero chance the systems will make their way to the road cars. Instead, the GT division will champion the internal-combustion engine, something Preuninger said the Porsche board has given its blessing to.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS at Road America

"(The powertrain) has to be a connection between the cars we use on the track to the cars we sell with a number plate attached," he said. Otherwise, Porsche runs the risk of losing credibility for its race-derived street cars.

The Porsche GT boss added the board recognizes how important the division is to Porsche buyers and its brand overall. While the standard 911 will one day feature some sort of hybrid system, the GT variants will be off-limits for now. Porsche will also tackle electrification with the Taycan electric sedan and a new Macan, which will switch to a battery-electric powertrain.

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS at the Nürburgring

Echoing comments from Klaus Zellmer, Porsche North America CEO, Preuninger said the brand will focus on three pillars: hybrids, battery-electrics, and hardcore sports cars. While we may see more luxury offerings from Porsche bow with batteries and electric motors, Preuninger promised the sports car side of things will remain true to its heritage.

As long as buyers are around to indulge in internal-combustion engines from Porsche, Preuninger said he sees no reason to stop development.