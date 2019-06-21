Wagon fans, Audi is looking at bringing the 2020 A6 Allroad to the U.S. In the meantime, Canadians will be graced with the large of the brand's two soft-roading wagons.

Audi began selling the 2020 A6 Allroad in Canada earlier this month, and that makes it one border shy of the U.S. Previously, the A6 Allroad was sold in European countries and nowhere in North America. Instead, we've made do with the smaller A4-based A4 Allroad. The A6 Allroad rivals the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain and Volvo V90 Cross Country. Both of those models are sold in the U.S., which means Audi could consider stealing a slice of the rather small raised luxury wagon pie.

2019 Audi A6 Allroad

Motor Authority contacted Audi USA to see if the brand would confirm U.S. availability for the new wagon. Alas, Audi USA spokesman's Mark Dahncke said, "We have not finalized our decision yet but will let you know once we do." At least we know there's a chance.

The latest A6 Allroad is based on the fifth-generation A6 mid-size sedan the brand launched in the U.S. for 2019. It rides on the Volkswagen Group's MLB platform for front- and all-wheel-drive cars with longitudinally mounted engines, which is used almost exclusively by Audi.

Should Audi give it the green light for America, it would provide a rugged alternative to a sea of crossover SUVs. The A6 Allroad sports a higher ground clearance of 7.3 inches at max height and includes adaptive air suspension with a self-leveling system.

2019 Audi A6 Allroad

However, there's zero chance the U.S. will see the sole powertrain announced for the wagon so far. Audi said the A6 Allroad will come with a 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel that makes 349 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It also comes with a standard mild-hybrid system. Following the VW Group's diesel emissions scandal, we'll likely never see another diesel model from the automaker in the U.S.

In the meantime, keep fingers crossed that Audi decides to break up the crowd of SUVs with a new wagon. Double cross them in hopes Audi will also bring the RS6 Avant stateside.