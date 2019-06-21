Mercedes-AMG on Friday unveiled an updated version of its GT3 race car.

The GT3 was introduced for the 2016 motorsport season, and in its first year took out the 24 Hours of Nürburgring endurance race. This year's running of the gruelling race, scheduled for this weekend, will be the scene of the debut of the updated version.

The updated GT3 won't race until the 2020 motorsport season, with AMG aiming to start deliveries to customer teams by the end of 2019. Teams buying the car can look forward to improved performance coupled with lower running costs.

A redesign of the front section offers better protection for front-mounted components like the radiator. Aero elements like the front splitter and rear wing have also been tweaked so that they can be adjusted much faster than before.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car

New technologies include an automatic data logger and analysis system, a function to automatically start the engine when the car is lowered from its in-built air jacks, and brake and traction control systems designed to suit the latest generation of competition tires.

Rather than use the GT road car’s 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, the engineers have stuck with the 6.3-liter V-8 of the current GT3. AMG cited low operating costs, long service intervals, user-friendly technology and, not least, great reliability as key reasons for staying with the previous engine. Connecting the engine with the gearbox is a driveshaft and torque tube composed of carbon fiber.

Finally, the exterior of the car has been updated to match the latest design found on the 2020 GT road car, with the key details being the new lights and enlarged grille.

The price tag for the 2020 GT3 in its standard setup is 399,000 euros (approximately $451,740). The good news for teams running the existing GT3, AMG will offer an upgrade package for the older cars to bring them up to the same specifications of the 2020 GT3.