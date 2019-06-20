Following leaks and spy photos, Cadillac showed off the refreshed 2020 XT5 crossover in China on Monday. The updated mid-size crossover SUV largely depicts what we'll see for the U.S. market sometime later this year.

The biggest difference between the U.S. and Chinese models is the powertrain. In China, the 2020 XT5 is offered exclusively with the Tripower 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine and a 9-speed automatic transmission. The Tripower name comes from three operating modes, a 4-cylinder high-power mode, a 4-cylinder low-power mode, and a 2-cylinder fuel-savings mode. The engine produces 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. In the U.S., it's unclear if the 2020 XT5 will usher in the same turbo-4, but expect the current 3.6-liter V-6 to stick around. The Chinese version comes only with all-wheel drive, but the U.S. model should come standard with front-wheel drive and offer all-wheel drive as an option.

2020 Cadillac XT5 China-spec

When it comes to the U.S., look for the refreshed XT5 to mimic the trim hierarchy introduced for the Chinese model, and much of the new Cadillac lineup domestically.

The base model will be branded Luxury, and from there, buyers can will choose Premium Luxury or Sport trims. Luxury and Premium Luxury models will include bright Galvano exterior accents, while the Sport trim will trade those for darker cues. The Sport trim should also include clear taillight lenses, which other Cadillac Sport trims have begun to use in place of the standard red ones.

Otherwise, the grille is updated to better reflect the latest Cadillac crossovers, such as the XT4 and XT6. The rear spoiler and side mirrors are also tweaked to improve aerodynamics. In general, though, the mid-size crossover largely looks the same as in previous model years.

2020 Cadillac XT5 China-spec

Inside, there aren't any major changes in the styling department. The Electronic Precision Shift gear selector now mimics the one in the CT5 and CT4, and there's a new rotary dial for the updated CUE infotainment system. A second-generation rear camera mirror is also available.

As mentioned, we're likely pretty close to a reveal of the U.S. model. Stay tuned for Cadillac to make the 2020 XT5 official on these shores.